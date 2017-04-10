BUNGO STRAY DOGS: DEAD APPLE Anime Film Previews A New Character
Bungo Stray Dogs is set to return to anime in movie "Dead Apple". Preparing for this, Harukawa has offered to take a look at cast addition Tatsuhiko Shibusawa a Showa era novelistic, critic and French translator (works such as Marquis de Sade) known for their interest in black magic and eroticism. The feature is directed by Takuya Igarashi and features animation by BONES. It's scheduled to hit Japanese theaters in the Spring season of 2018. Rock bands GRANRODEO and Luck Life are returning to serve as theme song performers.
Kafka Asagiri and Harukawa 35's super-powered detectives and super powered criminals series Bungo Stray Dogs is set to return to anime in the movie Dead Apple. Hit the jump for full details!
Here is the tweet from the official twitter account of Bungo Stray Dogs with an illustration of the new character that will be appearing in the film. What are your thoughts on this new character and her looks?
Here is the official trailer of the Bungo Stray Dogs anime series for your viewing! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for the series to get a film and return? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section down below!
Bungo Stray Dogs Synopsis: Nakajima Atsushi was kicked out of his orphanage, and now he has no place to go and no food. While he is standing by a river, on the brink of starvation, he rescues a man whimsically attempting suicide. That man is Dazai Osamu, and he and his partner Kunikida are members of a very special detective agency. They have supernatural powers and deal with cases that are too dangerous for the police or the military. They're tracking down a tiger that has appeared in the area recently, around the time Atsushi came to the area. The tiger seems to have a connection to Atsushi, and by the time the case is solved, it is clear that Atsushi's future will involve much more of Dazai and the rest of the detectives!
