Can Erza Handle Kyoka In This New FAIRY TAIL PART 22 Clip?
Another amazing clip featuring Erza and Kyoka has surfaced on the web! Hit the jump, watch the action packed trailer and let us know what you think!
In this epic clip from FUNimation's Fairy Tail Part Erza faces off against Kyoka, but finds out that the curse she is under might make her a little bit harder to beat. To make matters worse, she must defeat her before face bombs detonate! Fairy Tail Part 22 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Get it before it is too late and don't forget to pick up this amazing anime here
!
About Fairy Tail Part 22:
With the battle of Tartaros still raging on, the wizards of Fairy Tail may have finally met their match. The threat of three thousand Faces hangs over them, and the power of the Demon Gates takes their breath away when they reveal their true Etherious Forms. Right when things begin to look up, an even bigger threat appears-Acnologia! Beaten and exhausted, can the wizards find the strength to take on Tartaros and this monstrous dragon When the fire inside Natsu erupts, he will have a startling and unexpected reunion. But the time for catching up and seeking answers will have to wait-E.N.D. and the ready-to-detonate Faces are moments from destroying the magical world as they know it! The final battle for the magical world happens now!
12/20/2016
