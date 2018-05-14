CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD Anime's English Dub Trailer Has Landed
Earlier this month the official YouTube channel of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime series began streaming the official trailer for the English dub of the anime. Check out the trailer down below:
The English dub for the anime will premiere on the anime's official YouTube channel on May 25th at 9:30 pm EDT. New episodes will stream on Fridays at the same time on the YouTube channel.
The anime officially premiered on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 on May 5th, and on TV Aichi on May 6th, and on tvk on May 9th. The anime is also streaming on AbemaTV. The official YouTube channel began streaming the series with English subtitles starting on May 5th, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the series.
The anime is described by Bushiroad as:
The new animation series is an adaptation of the titular manga by Akira Itō and features familiar characters in the long running franchise, Aichi Sendou and Toshiki Kai as protagonists.
Depicting a youthful story about Cardfighters who clash passionately through challenges against each other, the new season follows the main protagonist, Aichi Sendou, as his life takes an exciting turn when he is reunited with Toshiki Kai, the person who gave him an important rare card, “Blaster Blade” from the game, “Vanguard”.
