WISTORIA: WAND AND SWORD Season 2 Releasing In 2026

During Anime Expo 2025, it was announced that Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 will begin broadcast in 2026. The announcement came alongside a new illustration that celebrates the first anniversary of the anime adaptation.

Produced by Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi. The anime series originally premiered in July 2024. The season finale concluded in September 2024, which was followed by the immediate announcement of a second season; however, we've been waiting for more details since.

The commemorative illustration below, drawn by Toshi Aoi, celebrates the anime with a visual that brings together Will and his classmates from Rigarden Magical Academy.

We still don't know when exactly Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 will premiere, but we can now look forward to the series returning next year. The first season was simulcast worldwide by Crunchyroll, so we can probably expect the same with Season 2.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is set in a world where magic reigns. The story follows Will Serfort, a highly skilled swordsman who excels academically at Rigarden Magical Academy, despite his lack of magical ability. However, his skills with his sword allow him to defeat powerful beasts. The official synopsis reads:

In a world where magic reigns, Will Serfort can’t cast a spell. Though hardworking, Will’s classmates think less of him for it. However, he has a secret strength: his sword. Can Will defy expectations with muscle over magic and blade over wand? Find out in this epic sword-and-sorcery adventure!

The first season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword are available to stream on Crunchyroll with English dubs and subs. The series is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover), who also serves as series composer, at studios Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures. Character designs are by Sayaka Ono (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-) and music by Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia).

The anime has been praised for its high production value and impressive visuals, especially during the action sequences. The animation has helped make the run-of-the-mill fantasy action story a bit more interesting.

For those interested in the source material, the Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga is available in English release by Kodansha USA. The series is written by Fujino Omori, the acclaimed author behind Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?. Its chapters have been collected in 12 tankobon volumes as of early 2025.

Have you seen the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime or read the manga? Share your thoughts on the story and how it was adapted in the comments below!