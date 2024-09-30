WISTORIA: WAND AND SWORD Season 2 Announced With New Illustration And Trailer

Following the Season 1 finale broadcast of Wistoria: Wand and Sword in Japan this week, it was announced that the magic fantasy series will return for a second season. The announcement was made with a teaser trailer and shared alongside a new illustration that confirms Season 2 is already in production. Unfortunately, a release date has not yet been announced.

Produced by Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi. Set in a world where magic reigns, the story follows a boy with no talent for magic, although highly skilled with a sword.

The first season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword was simulcast on Crunchyroll, with the story synopsis reading:

In a world where magic reigns, Will Serfort can’t cast a spell. Though hardworking, Will’s classmates think less of him for it. However, he has a secret strength: his sword. Can Will defy expectations with muscle over magic and blade over wand? Find out in this epic sword-and-sorcery adventure!