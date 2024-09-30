WISTORIA: WAND AND SWORD Season 2 Announced With New Illustration And Trailer

Following the Season 1 finale broadcast of Wistoria: Wand and Sword in Japan this week, it was announced that the magic fantasy series will return for a second season. The announcement was made with a teaser trailer and shared alongside a new illustration that confirms Season 2 is already in production. Unfortunately, a release date has not yet been announced.
Produced by Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi. Set in a world where magic reigns, the story follows a boy with no talent for magic, although highly skilled with a sword.
The first season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword was simulcast on Crunchyroll, with the story synopsis reading:
In a world where magic reigns, Will Serfort can’t cast a spell. Though hardworking, Will’s classmates think less of him for it. However, he has a secret strength: his sword. Can Will defy expectations with muscle over magic and blade over wand? Find out in this epic sword-and-sorcery adventure!
All 12 episodes are available to stream, most with English dubs and subs. The last two episodes are available with subtitles but have not yet received English dubs.
Wistoria: Wand and Sword is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover), who also serves as series composer, at studios Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures. Character designs are by Sayaka Ono (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-) and music by Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia).
The manga, which began serialized in Kodansha's shonen magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in December 2020, just ended its first part in May of last year. Its chapters have been collected in 10 tankobon volumes as of June 2024. For those interested, Kodansha USA licenses the manga for English production. The series is described:
The new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Seeking to fulfill a promise to a childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magical Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There’s just one problem: he can’t use magic! Will his sword skills be the key to unlocking his true potential?
