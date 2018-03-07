CASTLEVANIA Teases A Big Announcement For Their One-Year Anniversary; Is It The Release Date For Season 2?
This Saturday, Netflix’s adaptation of the popular video game series, Castlevania, will be celebrating its big one-year anniversary, and it looks set to do so in a big way.
After a long wait we may finally learn when the second season of Netflix's Castlevania will debut, as Powerhouse Animation prepares to make a big announcement for the series' upcoming one-year animation.
Over their official Twitter account, Powerhouse Animation teased fans by revealing a huge announcement would be “coming later this week!” No details were provided on what this announcement would entail, but with the second season of the hit show expected to arrive this summer, many are speculating they will reveal the premiere date for the Season 2.
Though this event will likely provide some new details on the sophomore season, we do know Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) and Graham McTavish (Preacher) will reprise their roles as Trevor Belmont and Dracula respectively. Also, Alejandra Reynoso will return to voice the role of the powerful Sypha Belnades.
Plus, fans should expect double the episode count when the show returns to the streaming service, as it will have a total of eight new episodes for viwers to enjoy.
