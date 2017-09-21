Catch The CRUNCHYROLL Preview Of The Top 7 Upcoming Anime You Have To Watch This Fall





Now before we dig into all the exclusive previews, there will be a trailer for each of the series down below after the AMAZING preview for your pleasure! So please by all means, dig in and start watching now!



Here is the Crunchyroll Exclusive preview of some of the upcoming fall anime shows! Which show are you most excited for this fall? Is yours on the list or in the preview? Let us know your thoughts and comments down in the comment section below!







Black Clover What are two teenagers to do in a world where magic is everything? While one is a gifted magic user, the other has none! The producers of Twin Star Exorcists, Bleach, and Naruto / Baruto have teamed up for the new animated series Black Clover. Check out the official trailer below!









Black Clover Synopsis: In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!



Food Wars! Yukihira Soma has worked in his family's diner as young teenager, he finally has his big shot at an elite cooking school the Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Watch how he competes in the big leagues with this trailer for the third season of Food Wars!









Food Wars! Synopsis: Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more.



After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!



Kinos Journey Kino's Journey: The Beautiful World is the newest addition to the episodic adventure series. Light novels written by Keiichi Shigusawa, this series takes place in a world where each town is so unique, it would feel as if you jumped into another world. Here is the official trailer for the anime series Kinos Journey!











Kinos Journey Synopsis: Based on a hit light novel series by Keiichi Sigsawa, the philosophical Kino's Journey employs the time-honored motif of the road trip as a vehicle for self-discovery and universal truth. Deeply meditative and cooler than zero, the series follows the existential adventures of the apt marksman Kino along with talking motorcycle Hermes as they travel the world and learn much about themselves in the process.



Urahara Japanese pop singer Luna Haruna (Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata opening theme performer) will make her voice acting debut as Rito Sudou in the upcoming series Urahara. In the future all of the major cities in the world have been destroyed and their final destination is the Harajuku district. Here is the official preview for the new and upcoming anime sereis Urahara!











Urahara Synopsis: Some years in the future, all major cities were destroyed by creatures beyond the Earth. Their next target is... Tokyo's famous Harajuku district. Only a trio of three treasure hunters can still save the day. But they have what it takes to the PARK Harajuku: crisis team to join?



Juni Taisen: Zodiac War The new and upcoming TV anime adaptation of Nisio Isin's "battle royale"-themed fantasy light novel series has a new key visual featuring its warriors who are inspired by the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals. Here is the official trailer for the chinese anime series Juni Taisen: Zodiac War!







Juni Taisen: Zodiac War Synopsis: The record of the bloody battle between the twelve proud warriors— The 12th Twelve Tournament that gets held every twelve years… Twelve brave warriors who bear the names of the signs of the zodiac fight each other for the lives and souls. The participants are twelve very strange warriors: “Rat,” “Ox,” “Tiger,” “Rabbit,” “Dragon,” “Snake,” “Horse,” “Goat,” Monkey,” “Rooster,” “Dog,” and “Pig.”



The victor of this tournament gets to have one wish granted, whatever the wish may be. The one wish they want granted. Who will be the final survivor? Whose tears will flow on the bloody battlefield filled with conspiracy and murder? A soul-shaking battle royale is about to begin.

The Ancient Magus' Bride From the creators of Attack on Titan, Studio WIT and director Norihiro Naganuma comes the new and highly anticipated anime series, The Ancient Magus' Bride. Watch the official trailer for The Ancient Magus' Bride below!







The Ancient Magus' Bride Synopsis: Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again.



