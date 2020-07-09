CELLS AT WORK! CODE BLACK: A Brand New Promo Has Begun Streaming For The Series

A new full-length promo for the upcoming anime spin-off Cells at Work! Code Black has begun streaming. Hit the jump to check the brand new footage and announcements!

For fans of Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work! manga series, there is never a short supply of spin-off sequels and anime to keep readers interested. What keeps the show so entertaining is the clever idea of a human body's functions being seen as parts of a city or community with both white and red blood cells being seen as people.

One of the more recent spin-offs to come from the franchise is Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya 's Cells at Work! Code Black. Beginning back in 2018 in the pages of both Morning and the Weekly D Morning digital magazine, the series follows what it is like to be a new red blood cell in a body that is older and doesn't take care of itself. Since its release, the series has published six compiled volumes, so far.

With the naturally darker subject matter, the series is ripe to be picked for an anime, and that's precisely what has happened! A new promo began streaming for the show that has revealed some new cast and crew members, which include Kenn and Lynn as Red Blood Cell and White Blood Cell (Neutrophilic), respectively. New crew members were revealed to Yoshihiro Uijie for Mechanic Design and Yugo Kanno for music, to name a few.

Will you be catching up on the franchise to get ready for the new show? We would love to hear your thoughts on Cells at Work! Code Black, and don't forget to check out the brand new trailer below!

In this new spinoff of the hit manga, a newbie Red Blood Cell is one of 37 trillion working to keep this body running. But something's wrong! Stress hormones keep yelling at him to go faster. The blood vessels are crusted over with cholesterol. Ulcers, fatty liver, trouble (ahem) downstairs... It's hard for a cell to keep working when every day is a CODE BLACK! The manga and anime Cells at Work! showed you what happens when a young, healthy body gets in trouble... but what if the body wasn't so young, and was never very healthy? This new take stars a fresh-faced Red Blood Cell and his friend, the buxom White Blood Cell, as they struggle to keep themselves and their world together through alcoholism, smoking, erectile dysfunction, athlete's foot, gout... it's literal body horror! Whoever this guy is, he's lucky his cells can't go on strike!



Cells at Work! Code Black will premiere in Japan in 2021!