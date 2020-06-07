CELLS AT WORK!!: New Theatrical Anime Gets New Action Packed Promo

A brand new theatrical anime for hugely successful shonen franchise Cells at Work!! is on its way! Hit the jump to check out the new promo and all of the intense action that lies within!

Akame Shimizu's Cells at Work! manga series gives a fun and comedic look at how the human body functions. Instead of a red blood cell carrying oxygen, instead the task is performed by a humanoid version of a red blood cell who acts as a courier. Each organ and each body function acts as a different type of job where everyone must band together to fight threats.

Seeing as the body has so many functions, it only makes sense that a series has successful as Cells at Work!, has many spin-off manga to focus on them. As the franchise began to expand in publications, the world of anime inevitably opened up for the creator and his story.

The original Cells at Work! anime premiered in 2018 and was an instant success. Since then the series has completed its first season and is getting ready to release an adaption of the Cells at Work!: Code Black series, this January.

The second season, Cells at Work!!, has announced that ahead of its release next year, the first few episodes would be featured as a new theatrical anime set for release this fall. The first promo for "Cells at Work!" The Return of the Strongest Enemy. A Huge Uproar Inside the Body's "Bowels!" was released on the series' Twitter and can be seen below. Make sure to check it out and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body…

Enter the fascinating world inside your body where roughly 37.2 trillion cells work hard for you 24 hours a day and 365 days a year! The cell-sational action comedy Cells at Work! that has garnered praises from a wide array of audiences, from casual viewers to professionals in the medical field is the latest hit edutainment now on Blu-ray. The show is available with English audio, while also showcasing the English version of the opening theme song in each episode. Carry, fix, fight! Don't miss out on your chance to own the only series starring your Cells at Work!



"Cells at Work!" The Return of the Strongest Enemy. A Huge Uproar Inside the Body's "Bowels!" theatrical anime will premiere, in Japan, on September 5th!