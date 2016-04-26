Check Out FUNimation's Release Trailer For OMAMORI HIMARI.

Check out the amazing new release trailer for FUNimation's Omamori Himari. Hit the jump, watch the trailer and let us know what you think about the series!

FUNimation announced that Omamori Himari is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. To honor the occassion they've released a new english subbed trailer for the show. Though it is subbed there is still plenty of awesome demon fighting action for everyone to get their hands on. There is nothing worse then being allergic to a demon that hangs around all the time. FUNimation's Omamori has comedy, action and of course some awkward moments! Check out the trailer below!





About Omamori Himari:



Yuuto Amakawa's life goes from ordinary to pawsitively arousing when beautiful demons start showing up! So what's the problem with cat demon Himari Noihara hanging around and on him all the while calling him master? Just the small fact that Yuuto is completely allergic to her! Unfortunately, he'll have to suffer in silence, as Himari is dead set on sticking by his side in order to protect him from the Ayakashi demons hell-bent on seeking revenge against demon slayers. And it's just Yuuto's luck that he is the only remaining descendent of the Amakawa family one of twelve demon slayer families who fought and killed Ayakashi for hundreds of years. Yuuto would prefer to keep the peace, but he may not have a choice to stay out of this long-running war.



Between the cat girl, sensual water deities, and boisterous demons galore, Yuuto will have to do all he can to stay abreast of everything happening around him. More importantly, he'll have to find the power that dwells deep inside him. That is, if he can survive the jealous beauties that are vying for his attention!