Check Out The FUNimation's Latest Trailer For SKY WIZARDS ACADEMY!
Check out the latest trailer for the lovable F'ed up fireteam! Hit the jump, check out the release details and be sure to let us know what you think!
FUNimation announced that Sky Wizards Academy is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! In the series a group of misfits, also known as the F'ed up fireteam will get some much needed help from an unlikely teacher who also has been branded a traitor. Can they rebrand themselves with this new help? Check out the NEW trailer below and be sure to let us know what you think!
Catch the newest magical academy series from the studio behind World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman on Blu-Ray and DVD here!
About Sky Wizards Academy:
Once known as the Black Master Swordsman,_x009d_ Kanata Age has fallen in favor with the people of Misutogan after a harrowed battle against the Devil Beetles. Deemed a traitor, he has earned the scorn of his peers and classmates. Kanata is happy enough to fade into the background, until one day he is asked to become the teacher of Fireteam E601 aka the F'ed up Fireteam.
Rico Flamel, Lecty Eisenach, and Misora Whitale make up E601 and have yet to see a single victory. But it's hard to work together when your team is made up of a self-proclaimed goddess, a coward, and an incapable leader. Not to mention when they mistake him for a pervert. But, Kanata must take these three failures and turn them into winners. Will they trust the man known as a traitor? Or is there more to his story that he just forgot to mention?
Shonen
12/23/2016
