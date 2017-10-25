CHILDREN OF THE WHALES The Manga Series Is Coming In November!
VIZ Media announced that on November 21st, Volume 1 of Children of the Whales can be purchased in print for $12.99 U.S. / $17.99 CAN. This thrilling manga series also comes digitally through VIZ.com, Google Play stores, iBooks, Kindle, and more. The series will be set on a bi-monthly schedule, with more volumes of Children of the Whales being published through VIZ Media.
VIZ Media continues The Manga Series with the nail-biting fantasy adventure, Children of the Whales. It will entertain, suspend, and ignite the imagination of fantasy and adventure readers everywhere.
It all begins on Mud Whale, a magical island that floats on a sea of sand. The inhabitants of the island struggle to survive and a tally of lives and deaths are kept by the island archivist, Chakuro. But everything is about to change when a group of islanders discover a random girl who is super knowledgeable about the island.
About VIZ Media, LLC:
Established in 1986, VIZ Media is the premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing. Along with its popular digital magazine WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP and blockbuster properties like NARUTO, DRAGON BALL, SAILOR MOON, and POKÉMON, VIZ Media offers an extensive library of titles and original content in a wide variety of book and video formats, as well as through official licensed merchandise. Owned by three of Japan's largest publishing and entertainment companies, Shueisha Inc., Shogakukan Inc., and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, Co., Ltd., VIZ Media is dedicated to bringing the best titles for English-speaking audiences worldwide.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]