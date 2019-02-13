CRAYON SHIN-CHAN Spin-Off Series Is In The Works From DEVILMAN CRYBABY Director

The new spin-off should be a blast since Shin's dog is the main character. Not to mention, this dog has some big secrets under the bed.

One of the best anime series we’ve watched in 2018 is no other than Devilman Crybaby, a Netflix exclusive. It wasn’t a perfect series, but it held its own pretty well from start to finish.

Now, the director behind the series is a man known as Masaaki Yuasa, and for those who aren’t exactly aware, he’s one of the best in the anime business. He has tackled several projects over the years, and the latest will be a Crayon Shin-Chan spin-off.

The upcoming spin-off series is called Super Shiro, and it will focus on Shin’s dog, Shiro. Apparently, it would seem as Shiro is not merely a normal dog, but a super dog who saves the world on a regular basis.

When it comes down to who will take the chief director chair, we’ve learned that Tomohisa Shimoyama is the man. Additionally, Kimiko Ueno is set to write the scripts for the entire first season of the spin-off, at least.

In terms of release date, we have no such information at this time, but this should change in the coming months as more work is done on the Super Shiro. Furthermore, we’d like to point out that Masaaki Yuasa has worked on episodes of Crayon Shin-Chan in the past, therefore, the director is not completely stepping out of his comfort zone.

If you’re interested in reading the manga, please note the first chapter came out in 1990. However, the series came to an abrupt end after the death of Yoshito Usui, the creator.