CRUNCHYROLL Adds Even More To Their Catalog With DRAGONAUT And .HACK/LEGEND Anime Series
Crunchyroll has added yet another two anime series to their catalog for their memebers! They have added .hack//Legend of the Twilight and Dragonaut -THE RESONANCE-. We have more information and trailers for both of the series down below for your viewing pleasure!
.hack//Legend of the Twilight - Launches 4:00pm Pacific Time and will be available in United States and Canada, here is the trailer for your viewing pleasure!
.hack//Legend Synopsis: Rena and her twin brother Shugo enter The World, a massive online RPG. Playing as the limited edition characters Kite and Black Rose, the siblings encounter powerful monsters capable of sending players into real world comas. To save themselves—and The World—Shugo and Rena must unlock the secrets of the mysterious twilight bracelet before it’s too late!
Dragonaut -THE RESONANCE- - Launches an hour after .hack at 5:00pm Pacific Time and is available for United States and Canada. Watch the trailer down below!
Dragonaut Synopsis: With an asteroid hurtling toward Earth, sexy human Dragonauts and their curvaceous dragon companions unite to create a formidable fighting force. In the middle of this race against time are Jin, a heartbroken flyboy, and Toa—a voluptuous mystery woman. If they can unlock the secrets of their connection and convince the Dragonauts to join the action, there may yet be hope for planet Earth!
