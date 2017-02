Crunchyroll Releases Data On The Platform's Most Watched Anime In 2016

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll, which recently reached 1 million subscribers, has released data on the most binge-watched titles in 2016. Can you already guess which was the top show?

Dragon Ball Super was the most binge-watched show, meaning it was the series that viewers sat down and watched all 70+ episodes in one-go.

Overall, Yuri on Ice was the most watched series.

Episode 25 of Re:Zero was the single most watched episode.

Sailor Moon Crystal season 3 was the series Crunchyroll subscribers rewatched the most.

Orange was the series that was watched the most after all of its episodes had been released.

Crunchyroll has released a new infographic on their most watched programs in 2016. Here's some of the key takeaways.For more info on thing such as which was title was watched on a mobile phone the most or on a TV, check out the infographic above.In celebration of reaching 1 million subscribers, Crunchyroll just recently announced that they will be holding their very first anime covention this August at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA .