CRUNCHYROLL Announces New Anime Convention As Subscribers Surpase 1 Million
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that a huge partnership has taken place with LeftField Media. The two are partnering up to launch a brand new anime convention called Crunchyroll Expo or better known as CRX. The best part? We get the new convention this year from August 25th - 27th in Santa Clara, California. Those who want to know even more details can go to the newly formed website for the convention.
In additon, Crunchyroll also announced that other partners and publishers are planning on attending the event, though no one was mentioned. We believe that FUNimation will be part of the CRX in some shape or form because of the partnership they have with Crunchyrol.
Crunchyroll Director of Events Adam Sheehan had this to say about the upcoming CRX saying "you're going to see some things that have not been done before at anime cons, some things that have been done but we're going to do it differently, and some of the fan favorites that people continue to enjoy [will be] brought back either in different ways, or more broadly and more extensively for the fans." He cited conventions and trade shows such as BlizzCon, PAX, SXSW, and E3. Sheehan said regarding the event
The CRX's official website says the convention will have "exhibits, screenings, panels, and guest appearances by some of the biggest personalities in Japan and the US," but won't be limited to just one thing it will feature "anime, manga, games, guests, cosplay," and more.
