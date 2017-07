Crunchyroll To Stream THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO

A few week ago , we reported that an anime adaptation of The Rising of the Shield Hero was in the works and at Anime Expo, Crunchyroll revealed that they've acquired streaming rights.Another installment in the popular isekai genre, Aneko Yusagi's fantasy light novel series finds four young men from our world to a mystical land where they weild one of four legendary weapons that can help save the kingdom. Unfortunately for Naofumi Iwatani, he didn't receive the sword, spear or bow, he was given the legendary shield, a "weapon" that many viewed as useless...Takao Abo (Norn9) directs the series for Studio Kinema Citrus (Norn9, Barakamon).