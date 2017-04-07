Crunchyroll To Stream THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO
A few week ago, we reported that an anime adaptation of The Rising of the Shield Hero was in the works and at Anime Expo, Crunchyroll revealed that they've acquired streaming rights.
Another installment in the popular isekai genre, Aneko Yusagi's fantasy light novel series finds four young men from our world to a mystical land where they weild one of four legendary weapons that can help save the kingdom. Unfortunately for Naofumi Iwatani, he didn't receive the sword, spear or bow, he was given the legendary shield, a "weapon" that many viewed as useless...
Takao Abo (Norn9) directs the series for Studio Kinema Citrus (Norn9, Barakamon).
Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!
