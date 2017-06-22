Fantasy Light Novel THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO To Receive Anime Adaptation
The publisher of The Rising of the Shield Hero light novel series revealed on Twitter that an anime adaptation is in the works.
Anime might be in the midst of a fantasy revival! The Rising of The Shield Hero is the latest swords & magic series coming down the pipeline.
Yoshimi Books posted a sneak peek at flyers sent out from Kadokawa's Media Factory which confirm that Aneko Yusagi's fantasy light novel series will be receiving an anime adaptation. A promotional video for the anime is set to be unveiled at Anime Expo this July. Unsurprisingly, it's another entry in the issekai (transported to another world) genre that's been all the rage ever since the breakout success of Sword Art Online.The official description reads:
Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!
Expect more details to follow when Anime Expo kicks off July 01.
