CRUNCHYROLL Will Be Streaming Same Day English Dubs For THE UNAWARE ATELIER MEISTER

Crunchyroll has officially announced it will stream a same-day English dub for The Unaware Atelier Meister, the upcoming anime adaptation of Yōsuke Tokino's light novel series. The English dub will premiere alongside the Japanese advance streaming of the anime, giving fans immediate access in both languages.

The anime’s full title—Kanchigai no Atelier Meister: Eiyū Party no Moto Zatsuyō-Gakari ga, Jitsu wa Sentō Igai ga SSS Rank Datta to Iu Yoku Aru Hanashi—roughly translates to The Unaware Atelier Meister: The Former Handyman of a Hero’s Party Turns Out to Be SSS-Rank at Everything Except Fighting. As the title implies, it follows the story of Kurt, a character dismissed as a lowly support member but who turns out to possess rare and elite skills outside of combat.

English Dub Cast:

English Dub Cast:

Ciarán Strange as Kurt

Erin Nicole Lundquist as Yulishia

Alison Schonhoff as Kirshell

Sarah Wiedenheft as Mimico

Mike Smith as Alraid

Christian Thorsen as Golnova

Morgan Lea as Bandana

Katie Otten as Marlefiss

Jennifer AuBuchon & Emily Emmett as Female Staff Members

Gerard Caster as Male Inspector

English Dub Staff:

Voice Director: Jerry Jewell

Producer: Susie Nixon

Script Adaptation: James Cheek (series by Jared Smith)

Mixer: James Baker

Engineer: Derric Benavides

The anime will first be available for streaming in Japan via d Anime Store and ABEMA before its full TV broadcast begins on April 6th on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT). Additional broadcasts will follow on YTV (April 7th) and BS-NTV (April 8th).

Staff Credits:

Director: Hisashi Ishii (Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear)

Series Composition: Deko Akao (Komi Can’t Communicate, Flying Witch)

Character Design: Miyuki Nakamura

Music: Harikemu Wata

Additional key staff include:

Art Director: Suzuna Yamazaki (Studio Fuga)

Color Design: Miho Hasegawa (Studio Hiwa)

Photography Director: Tsuyoshi Shimura (T2 Studio)

Editing: Yūji Kondō (REAL-T)

Sound Director: Hiroki Nishiyama (Studio Mausu)

Music lovers can also look forward to the anime's theme songs: MeseMoa. performs the energetic opening "FACSTORY.," while LOT SPiRiTS delivers the mellow ending "Haru ni Kiete" (Vanish in the Spring).

Based on the light novels by Yosuke Tokino and Zounose, Hisashi Ishii (Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear chief director) directs The Unaware Atelier Meister at studio EMT Squared, with series composition by Deko Akao (Sasaki and Peeps), character designs by Miyuki Nakamura (BANANA FISH sub character design) and music by Shunji Watanabe.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime, they describe the story as:

Kurt Rockhans is a kind-hearted errand boy for a hero’s party, the Flaming Dragon Fang. One day, he’s banished from the party and finds out he has the lowest rank in combat. In order to make a living, Kurt picks up various jobs and discovers he has astonishing abilities. Though he doesn’t realize it yet, Kurt has SSS-rank skills in anything other than fighting, as he sets off on a new journey.

