Dagashi Kashi Synopsis: Kokonotsu Shikada dreams of becoming a famous manga artist, but his real talent is selling the snacks in his father’s “dagashi” shop. He didn’t think much of it until a strange girl showed up determined to push him into the family business.

Kotoyama's sweets manga Dagashi Kashi is coming back for a second TV anime in 2018. Hotaru Shidare (CV Ayana Taketatsu), Kokonotsu Shikada (CV Atsushi Abe), Saya Endo (CV Manami Numakura) and To Endo (CV Tatsuhisa Suzuki) are returning to the show, but they will be joined by new girl Hajime Owari (translating to Begin End), along with a new principal studio and principal staff. A new look at the plans also dates the series to January of 2018 with Chinatsu Akasaki (Re:Zero's Felt) voicing Hajime.Here are some of the visuals of the cast and returning characters to the series for your viewing pleasure, followed by a trailer for the first season of the series.