DAKARETAI OTOKO 1-I NI ODOSARETE IMASU Releases Its Third Promotional Video

Studio CloverWorks' upcoming drama romance shounen Ai, DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year-, has shared its third promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a 35 second promotional video for the upcoming romance series, DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year-.



The video showcases the relationship of the show, Takato and Junta, the pair is dancing together with music in the background and it also reveals the official release date.



Naoyuki Tatsuwa is directing the series, Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director and Mafumafu is doing theme song arrangement.



The opening theme is Mukanzen Monologue by Tomohisa Sako, no ending theme has been revealed.



The voice cast is the following:



Hiroki Takahashi as Takato Saijou

Yuuki Ono as Junta Azumaya

Yuuma Uchida as Ryou Narumiya



The series has a release date of October 6. Produced by Aniplex and A-1 Pictures, the show will air every Saturday.





