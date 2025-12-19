DANDADAN Season 3 Broadcast Reportedly Scheduled For 2027

Production on Dandadan Season 3 is already underway, but new industry reports suggest that the anime's highly anticipated return won't come until 2027. Admittedly, we haven't seen any official announcement from Science SARU, but industry insiders and scheduling leaks have seemingly solidified 2027.

Trusted anime leaker account @SugoiLITE shared the rumored 2027 release window on socia media, but a specific date has yet to be confirmed by any sources.

"DANDADAN" TV Anime Season 3 by Studio Science SARU is scheduled for 2027 broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/xXbb14LkpZ — Sugoi LITE (re-shadowb😭) (@SugoiLITE) December 18, 2025

Fans have been waiting months for news on the return of Dandadan, one of 2025’s most highly regarded anime. Following the conclusion of its second season, several industry sources suggested that the wait for a third season would be longer than previous seasons, citing a busy production pipeline at Science SARU, which is also working on the new Ghost in the Shell series as well as the anime adaptation of Sanda.

We should hopefully some more official details in the coming days with Jump Festa 2026 right around the corner. There is a "Red Stage" panel for Dandadan scheduled for Sunday, December 21, 2025 which is expected to feature the reveal of official key art and perhaps a teaser trailer for Season 3.

Details are light at the moment, but any key art or teaser should confirm whether the upcoming third season will adapt the Space Globalists Arc, as rumors suggest. The seventh major storyline in the manga, this arc is widely considered the series’ most ambitious and epic to date, shifting the focus and scale from local ghost stories and urban legends to a full-blown alien invasion. Nearly twice as long as previous arcs, it will likely span the entirety of Season 3, and is one of the main reasons production is expected to take so long.

Science SARU’s anime adaptation of Dandadan was one of 2024’s breakout series, but Season 2 in 2025 truly cemented it as a “modern classic.” The series received 22 nominations, including Anime of the Year and Best Continuing Series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, while IGN ranked it as the runner-up for Anime of the Year.

The Dandadan anime is widely available on nearly every major streaming platform. Season 1 and Season 2 are both available to stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll and, in the U.S., on Hulu. All three platforms carry the English dub as well.