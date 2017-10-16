DARK HORSE Announces Schedule For BERSERK GUIDE BOOK
North American publisher Dark Horse has officially announced that The Berserk Official Guidebook will be available and goes on sale March 14, 2018, and is available for preorder right now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop! The 200-page paperback has a price of $14.99.
The description that Dark House gave was as below:
No Guts, no glory! Dark Horse Manga is excited to announce the indispensable owner’s manual for Berserk readers with the Berserk Official Guidebook! Still going strong after over twenty-five years in Japan, Berserk is one of the most popular and longest-running seinen series ever published in North America. Dark Horse Manga has sold over 1.5 million translated print editions of creator Kentaro Miura’s Berserk since 2003. The Berserk Official Guidebook will serve as the ultimate authority for the New York Times bestselling series.
Created by Kentaro Miura (Giganto Maxia, Japan, King of Wolves), Berserk has conquered the worlds of manga and anime, and now this essential roadmap to the sprawling Berserk universe explores the characters, creatures, settings, and stories of Berserk’s first 38 volumes. Profusely illustrated and including never-before-seen art (including an eight-page color section) and author notes, the Berserk Official Guidebook is a comprehensive tour through the epic adventure, shocking horror, and graveyard humor that can be only Berserk!
Here is what the cover for the guide book will look like!
If you are not familiar with the series here is the official trailer for Berserk from Crunchyroll down below for your viewing pleasure!
Berserk Synopsis: Spurred by the flame raging in his heart, the Black Swordsman Guts continues his seemingly endless quest for revenge. Standing in his path are heinous outlaws, delusional evil spirits, and a devout child of god. Even as it chips away at his life, Guts continues to fight his enemies, who wield repulsive and inhumane power, with nary but his body and sword—his strength as a human.
