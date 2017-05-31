Death Note Headlines Pictures

DEATH NOTE Director Adam Wingard To Helm GODZILLA vs KONG

DEATH NOTE Director Adam Wingard To Helm GODZILLA vs KONG

Adam Wingard rose to acclaim with small thrillers such as You're Next and The Guest but following his turn behind the camera on Death Note, he'll jump to blockbusters with Godzilla vs Kong.

MarkJulian | 5/31/2017
Filed Under: "Death Note" | Source: THR
Adam Wingard rose to acclaim with small horror films and then moved to critically-acclaimed (but still low-budget) thrillers such as You're Next and The Guest.  Up until now, his big break was landing the director gig for Netflix's live-action Death Note adaptation but The Hollywood Reporter confirmed yesterday that Wingard would be  jumping to blockbusters with Godzilla vs Kong. Wingard took to Twitter to share his excitement about the news.







It's somewhat interesting that neither Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts or Godzilla: King of the Monsters helmer Michael Dougherty were brought on board the project. Although in the case of the latter, Dougherty will be knee-deep in post-production while Godzilla vs Kong development kicks off.

Legendary Pictures has set up a writer's room for the film, which is spearheaded by Pirates of the Carribean scribe Terry Rossio.

Godzilla vs Kong is currently slated to hit theaters on May 22, 2020.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...
Loading...