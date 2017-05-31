DEATH NOTE Director Adam Wingard To Helm GODZILLA vs KONG

My inspiration for horror is dwindling lately. It might be awhile before I make another one again.Death Note and my next film aren't horror. https://t.co/68ahzVK7zC — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) May 28, 2017

This says it all. pic.twitter.com/islNeNNs3P — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) May 31, 2017

In all seriousness I'm really very excited. This is a total playground. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) May 31, 2017

Wow I've never had so many congratulatory messages in such a short amount of time. Thank you! I am disgustingly invested in these monsters. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) May 31, 2017