Original DEATH NOTE Artist Creates An Epic Poster For The Upcoming Netflix Live Action Film

's showing at the San Diego Con was nothing short of amazing. Fromto, there was a lot of impressive trailers that were shown over the past few days, but anime fans were eagerly anticipating the showing of. While the reviews have been mixed (how can you not like Dafoe's voice for Ryuk) there was something the flew under the radar at Comic Con.Takeshi Obata, created a custom poster for thelive action movie and it is pretty amazing!In the poster (seen above), encompases everything afan would want from an Obata piece of work. The artwork features Nat Wolff's iteration of Light while he holds up a apple, while the Shinigami Death God Ryuk, is isolated behind a chainlink fence holding his Death Note. The poster also comes with a warning at the bottom:“Don’t trust Ryuk. He is NOT your pet. He is NOT your friend!”Death Note will launch on Netflix starting August 25, 2017.What if you had the power to decide who lives and who dies? We suggest you obey the rules. Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone's name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.