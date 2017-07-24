Original DEATH NOTE Artist Creates An Epic Poster For The Upcoming Netflix Live Action Film
Netflix's showing at the San Diego Con was nothing short of amazing. From Bright, Stranger Things to The Defenders, there was a lot of impressive trailers that were shown over the past few days, but anime fans were eagerly anticipating the showing of Death Note. While the reviews have been mixed (how can you not like Dafoe's voice for Ryuk) there was something the flew under the radar at Comic Con.
Takeshi Obata has created a new poster for Netflix's upcoming feature film Death Note and there is a warning at the bottom! Hit the jump and check it out!
Takeshi Obata's illustration based on the Death Note movie. from deathnote
In the poster (seen above), encompases everything a Death Note fan would want from an Obata piece of work. The artwork features Nat Wolff's iteration of Light while he holds up a apple, while the Shinigami Death God Ryuk, is isolated behind a chainlink fence holding his Death Note. The poster also comes with a warning at the bottom:
“Don’t trust Ryuk. He is NOT your pet. He is NOT your friend!”
Death Note will launch on Netflix starting August 25, 2017.
About Netflix's Death Note:
What if you had the power to decide who lives and who dies? We suggest you obey the rules. Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone's name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.
