SOLO LEVELING SEASON 2 -ARISE FROM THE SHADOW- English Dub Episodes Arrive On Crunchyroll This Weekend

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- made its debut earlier this month, and fans of the fantasy anime series won't have to wait long for the English dubs to arrive. Crunchyroll had previously noted that English-dubbed episodes will be released in Winter 2025, and today the streaming platform confirmed they will premiere this Saturday, January 19th!

The Episode 1 English dub for Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow- will premiere at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET this Saturday on Crunchyroll. New English-dubbed episodes will continue to be released weekly every Saturday.

With a premiere date now set, Crunchyroll has also revealed the full English dub cast. Aleks Le, Patrick Seitz, Rebecca Wang, and Emi Lo will each reprise their respective roles in the second season. The full English dub cast features:

Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo

Rebecca Wang as Sung Jinah

Daman Mills as Barca

Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi

Patrick Seitz as Kim Chul

Trina Nishimura as Park Heejin

Geoff Bisente as Go Myunghwan

SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul

Matthew David Rudd as Hwang Dongsoo

Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In

Kent Williams as Go Gunhee

Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho

Cory Yee as Ahn Sangmin

Anthony Bowling as Hyun Kichul

An adaptation of the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, Solo Leveling is produced by A-1 Pictures. The first season aired from January through March 2024, with a quick turnaround for Season 2.

The series is set in a world where human warrior hunters who possess supernatural abilities must battle deadly monsters to protect mankind from annihilation. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, a weak hunter who is brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon but returns with knowledge of the "System," a program that only he can see and helps him level in every way.

Season 2 of Solo Leveling focuses on a more confident Jinwoo. With improved power, he promises to keep fighting in order to grow stronger.

Jinwoo has become a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. But he must master these abilities while keeping them hidden from other hunters, all while racing against the clock to save his mother. As he faces humanity’s toughest foes, Jinwoo pushes his body and mind to the limit, and the full extent of his newfound power is revealed.

The first season of Solo Leveling can be watched in its entirety on Crunchyroll, which is also where you can catch the latest episodes for Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-.