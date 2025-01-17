DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND Video Game Voice Actors Will Reprise Roles In Upcoming Anime

The long-awaited anime adaptation of Disney Twisted-Wonderland has announced seven of its cast members. Announced back in 2021, Disney Twisted-Wonderland is an adaptation of the Disney Villains Academy adventure mobile game from developer f4samurai and publishers Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan.

It was confirmed today that seven of the game's original cast members will reprise their roles in the upcoming anime:

Riddle Rosehearts voiced by Natsuki Hanae

voiced by Natsuki Hanae Ace Trappola voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita

voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita Deuce Spade voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi

voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi Trey Clover voiced by Ryota Suzuki

voiced by Ryota Suzuki Cater Diamond voiced by Tatsuyuki Kobayashi

voiced by Tatsuyuki Kobayashi Dire Crowley voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto

voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto Grim voiced by Noriaki Sugiyama

In the game, players are summoned by a magic mirror to Twisted Wonderland where they arrive at Night Raven College, a prestigious arcane academy.

"With nowhere else to go, you accept the masked headmage's hospitality and begin searching for a way home," the game's description teases. It continues: "You quickly find that the students of this school are as talented as they are dysfunctional—bickering and competition are the perpetual order of the day. Will you be able to work with them and eventually return from whence you came? And what secrets lie within the villainous hearts of these students?"

Each of the abovementioned characters is part of the various dorms in Night Raven College. Each of them are inspired by a different Disney property.

Heartslabyul Dorm, for example, is "twisted" from Alice in Wonderland. Riddle Rosehearts, Ace Trappoloa, Deuce Space, Trey Clover, and Cater Diamond are all part of Heartslabyul Dorm.

Dire Crowley and Grim are part of the school staff. Dire Crowley is the aforementioned headmage of Night Raven College. The character description reads:

Likes to constantly remind others how kind he is. He grants the MC student status and appoints them prefect of Ramshackle Dorm after they wind up stuck in Twisted Wonderland.

Grim is a monster who aspires to be a great mage. "He will eat anything and everything," his bio reads, "and his tendency to get carried away often gets him and the main character into trouble."

Disney Twisted-Wonderland has already been confirmed as a three-season anime adaptation. The first season, titled "Episode of Heartslabyul," will stream on Disney+ in October 2025. "Episode of Savanaclaw" and "Episode of Octavinelle" will follow at a later date. The Savanaclaw Dorm is twisted from The Lion King, while the Octavinelle Dorm is twisted from The Little Mermaid.

There are still four additional dorms: Scarabia (Aladdin), Pomefiore (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Ignihyde (Hercules), and Diasomnia (Sleeping Beauty). It's unclear if these will also be adapted in future yet-to-be-announced seasons.