MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM GQUUUUUUX -BEGINNING- Arrives In North American Theaters Next Month

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is coming to North American theaters. Film distributor GKIDS announced this week that it acquired the North American theatrical distribution rights for the project. It will debut in theaters across the United States on February 28, 2025.

Announced last month, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced ("Geeku-akusu") is an upcoming anime series jointly produced by Sunrise and Studio Khara. The series is set in an alternate timeline from the original Mobile Suit Gundam series, with a synopsis that reads:

Amate Yuzuriha is a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle. Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shuji. Now their world is about to enter a new era.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is a theatrical re-edit of episodes from the upcoming series. The project is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki (FLCL), with a screenplay co-written by legendary screenwriter Yoji Enokido (Revolutionary Girl Utena) and acclaimed filmmaker Hideaki Anno (EVANGELION Series). It's also the first major collaboration between Studio Khara, the studio behind the acclaimed Evangelion Series, and Sunrise, which has worked on the Gundam series since the first TV anime series in 1979.

Kazuya Tsurumaki previously directed the Rebuild of Evangelion films, including the final installment Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time.

As previously announced, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX will feature the following talent for the show's three main characters:

Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU) voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Omae in Sound! Euphonium )

(MACHU) voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Omae in ) Nyaan voiced by Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan )

voiced by Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman in ) Shuji Ito voiced by Shimba Tsuchiya (Shun Kazanami in Fanfare of Adolescence)

“The outrageous combination of artistic talent collaborating on such a storied series as ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ is appointment viewing,” said GKIDS president David Jesteadt. “We are proud to play a part in bringing such an exciting new project to audiences in the cinematic experience that the film truly deserves.”