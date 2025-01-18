MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM GQUUUUUUX -BEGINNING- Arrives In North American Theaters Next Month

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM GQUUUUUUX -BEGINNING- Arrives In North American Theaters Next Month

GKIDS announced that it has acquired the North American theatrical distribution rights to Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-. It will debut in theaters next month!

News
By MattIsForReal - Jan 18, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is coming to North American theaters. Film distributor GKIDS announced this week that it acquired the North American theatrical distribution rights for the project. It will debut in theaters across the United States on February 28, 2025.

Announced last month, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced ("Geeku-akusu") is an upcoming anime series jointly produced by Sunrise and Studio Khara. The series is set in an alternate timeline from the original Mobile Suit Gundam series, with a synopsis that reads:

Amate Yuzuriha is a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shuji. Now their world is about to enter a new era.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is a theatrical re-edit of episodes from the upcoming series. The project is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki (FLCL), with a screenplay co-written by legendary screenwriter Yoji Enokido (Revolutionary Girl Utena) and acclaimed filmmaker Hideaki Anno (EVANGELION Series). It's also the first major collaboration between Studio Khara, the studio behind the acclaimed Evangelion Series, and Sunrise, which has worked on the Gundam series since the first TV anime series in 1979.

Kazuya Tsurumaki previously directed the Rebuild of Evangelion films, including the final installment Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time.

As previously announced, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX will feature the following talent for the show's three main characters:

  • Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU) voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Omae in Sound! Euphonium)
  • Nyaan voiced by Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan)
  • Shuji Ito voiced by Shimba Tsuchiya (Shun Kazanami in Fanfare of Adolescence)

gundamgquuuuuuxcharacters

“The outrageous combination of artistic talent collaborating on such a storied series as ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ is appointment viewing,” said GKIDS president David Jesteadt. “We are proud to play a part in bringing such an exciting new project to audiences in the cinematic experience that the film truly deserves.”

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM ZERO Anime Project Announced
Related:

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM ZERO Anime Project Announced
Legendary Taps SWEET TOOTH Director To Helm Live-Action GUNDAM Movie
Recommended For You:

Legendary Taps SWEET TOOTH Director To Helm Live-Action GUNDAM Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder