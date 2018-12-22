DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Anime Has Revealed Its First Promotional Video

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.20-minute promotional video for the upcoming supernatural action anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The video is an introduction to the series with quick shots of the main characters in action, it shows the animation style of the series and confirms the release date of April 2019.
Cast
Natsuki Hanae as Tanjirou Kamado
Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamadao
Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira
Takahiro Sakura as Giyuu Tomioka
Staff
Director: Haruo Sotozaki
Character Design: Akira Matsushima
Directory of Photography: Yuuichi Terao
Editor: Manabu Kamino
Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina
Studio: ufotable
The anime series has an April 2019 release date. The manga series of the same title is written by Koyoharu Gotoge, Shueisha has been publishing it since February 15, 2016 and has 13 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and the manga runs in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan.
Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjirou, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality...
Ever since the death of his father, Tanjirou has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they've found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjirou finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought...
Thus begins Tanjirou's quest to fight demons and turn his sister human again.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is out on April 2019
