DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Film Reveals Release Date

The upcoming anime film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train , has revealed its release date as well as a new promotional video. Here is more information on the film.

The official Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Twitter account has shared a new promotional video that reveals the release date of the upcoming anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. The video has new scenes from the movie teasing fans of the events to come.



The video has shared the year 2020 as the date for the upcoming film. There is no month attached to this promotion or a clue as to when the movie will be out specifically. The film will be directed by Haruo Sotozaki and animated by the same studio that worked on the anime series, Ufotable.



The anime film will serve as a sequel to the anime series that ran from April 6, 2019 to September 28, 2019. The same cast is back lending their voices to their respective characters.



The new character that will have a prominent role in the film is called Kyoujurou Rengoku and he can be seen wearing red, orange and yellow clothing. If you go to Twitter and check out the tweet down below, fans are going crazy over him. Let us know if you will be watching the film!