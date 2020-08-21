DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN The Upcoming Anime Film Will Be Getting A Full Novel Adaption

With the release of the anime film Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train coming, a brand new novel adaption of the movie is also on the way! Hit the jump for more information!

One of the most successful manga of the past four years has been Koyoharu Gotogue's Demon Slayer. In its four year publication, sales of the manga skyrocketed it to second place under Eiichiro Oda's One Piece.

Following the sudden popularity fo the manga, and anime series was later greenlit and released in 2019. The series ran for only 26 episodes and, as of now, has had no confirmation on whether there will be a second season to continue the story.

While the anime has not announced a continuation, a new film will be released, titled Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, which will continue the narrative of the anime. With the release of the movie coming this October, fans will also be able to look forward to a new novel adaption of the film by Aya Yajima, who wrote the three previous novels from the franchise.

Even though the story is over and the anime may not continue, there is still enough Demon Slayer content for fans to get into. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new novel in the comments below!





Tanjiro Kamado and his friends from the Demon Slayer corps accompany Kyōjurō Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, to investigate a mysterious series of disappearances occurring inside a train. Little do they know that Enmu, one of the Twelve Kizuki, is also on board and has prepared a trap for them.



Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train's novel adaption will begin shipping on October 16th!