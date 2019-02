DETECTIVE CONAN MOVIE 23: THE FIST OF BLUE SAPPHIRE Shares Its Guest Cast Members

The official Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire website has shared two guest cast members that will appear in the film. The 23rd film in the franchise has revealed Ikusaburo Yamazaki as Leon Lo and Mayuko Kiwakita as Rachel Cheon. Here are the details on the characters,Leon Lo was a famous Singaporean detective and criminal psychologist, but he now is a businessman and management consultant. He is targeting the Blue Sapphire in order to fulfill a certain plan, and faces both Conan and Kaito Kid.Rachel Cheong is Leon's capable but mysterious secretary, who stands in Conan's way alongside Leon. Even so, she has her own plans besides Leon's, and gets close to Mōri Kogorō.Tomoka Nagaoka sits on the director's chair, Takahiro Okura is writing the script and Katsuo Ono is in charge of producing the music. The anime series has been in the air since January 1996 and has over 923 episodes. Studio TMS Entertainment is behind its animation and Funimation holds the North American license.The manga series that started everything in the franchise is written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama and has been published by Shogakukan in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since January 19, 1997. The series has 95 volumes in total.