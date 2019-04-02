DETECTIVE CONAN MOVIE 23: THE FIST OF BLUE SAPPHIRE Shares Its Guest Cast Members
The official Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire website has shared two guest cast members that will appear in the film. The 23rd film in the franchise has revealed Ikusaburo Yamazaki as Leon Lo and Mayuko Kiwakita as Rachel Cheon. Here are the details on the characters, thanks to animenewsnetwork.
Studio TMS Entertainment's upcoming action mystery drama shounen anime film, Detective Conan Movie 23: The Fist of Blue Sapphire, has revealed a couple of its guest members. Here are the details.
Leon Lo was a famous Singaporean detective and criminal psychologist, but he now is a businessman and management consultant. He is targeting the Blue Sapphire in order to fulfill a certain plan, and faces both Conan and Kaito Kid.
Rachel Cheong is Leon's capable but mysterious secretary, who stands in Conan's way alongside Leon. Even so, she has her own plans besides Leon's, and gets close to Mōri Kogorō.
Tomoka Nagaoka sits on the director's chair, Takahiro Okura is writing the script and Katsuo Ono is in charge of producing the music. The anime series has been in the air since January 1996 and has over 923 episodes. Studio TMS Entertainment is behind its animation and Funimation holds the North American license.
The manga series that started everything in the franchise is written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama and has been published by Shogakukan in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since January 19, 1997. The series has 95 volumes in total.
Leon Lo
Rachel Cheong
Detective Conan Movie 23: The Fist of Blue Sapphire is out on April 12, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]