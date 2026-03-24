DEVILS' CREST Anime Announces It Will Be Arriving In 2026 With First Teaser Trailer

DEVILS' CREST Anime Announces It Will Be Arriving In 2026 With First Teaser Trailer

Devils' Crest, the new anime adaptation from Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara’s light novel series, reveals a 2026 premiere date, key cast for the Ashihara twins, and main staff at Production I.G.

News
By GBest - Mar 24, 2026 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Sword Art Online author Reki Kawahara is bringing another virtual-reality-tinged story to the screen. The anime adaptation of his latest light novel series, Devils' Crest (also known as Demons' Crest), has released its first teaser trailer, confirming a 2026 television premiere. Along with the trailer, the project unveiled a teaser visual, the voice actors for the central Ashihara twins, and the core production staff.Haruka Shiraishi will voice Yuuma Ashihara, while Konomi Inagaki voices his twin sister Sawa Ashihara. The pair serve as the story’s protagonists in a tale that blurs the line between game and reality in dangerous ways.

Kenichiro Komaya (Nina the Starry Bride) is directing the series at Production I.G, with Shinji Ushiro (Scum of the Brave) serving as series director. Eiji Umehara (Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-) handles series composition, and light novel artist Yukiko Horiguchi (K-On!) is designing the characters for the anime. Music will be jointly composed by Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) and Naoyuki Chikatani (Beast Tamer). Production I.G’s involvement suggests the series will feature high-quality animation, particularly during the intense action sequences that are expected to define much of the story.

Yen Press publishes the light novels in English and provides a concise summary of the premise. Sixth-grader Yuuma Ashihara and his twin sister Sawa are playing a brand-new virtual reality MMORPG called Actual Magic when the game suddenly begins merging with the real world. Chaos and confusion follow as death becomes a constant threat, even in everyday settings. Yuuma’s classmate Sumika, once one of the cutest girls in class, undergoes a horrifying transformation into one of the game’s monsters. The story explores survival in a world where gaming and reality have fused, forcing ordinary kids to confront extraordinary dangers. Devils' Crest promises a narrative that goes beyond typical VR and AR tropes, examining what happens when the boundary between digital and physical completely collapses.

The light novel series continues Kawahara’s interest in virtual worlds and their consequences on human lives, but it shifts the focus to younger protagonists and a more immediate, terrifying fusion of game and reality. The setup allows for both high-stakes action and quieter moments of character development as the twins and their friends navigate a suddenly hostile environment. The involvement of Yukiko Horiguchi on character designs should bring a clean, expressive style that balances the story’s darker elements with the youthful energy of its leads.

The 2026 premiere gives the team at Production I.G a tight window to craft a visually striking adaptation that captures the novel’s tense atmosphere and emotional core. While plot specifics beyond the basic premise remain under wraps, the teaser trailer already hints at the unsettling blend of everyday life and nightmarish game mechanics that defines the series.

For fans of Sword Art Online and Accel World, Devils' Crest offers a fresh perspective from the same author, moving away from trapped-in-a-game scenarios toward a world where the game invades reality itself. The story’s focus on children thrust into a deadly situation adds a layer of vulnerability and urgency that should differentiate it from Kawahara’s previous works while still delivering the high-concept thrills his readers expect.

The anime is going to be one of the more intriguing new projects of 2026. With a strong creative team, a compelling premise, and the pedigree of its source material, Devils' Crest has the potential to stand out in a crowded anime season. As more details emerge over the coming months, including additional cast announcements and further footage, anticipation is likely to build steadily.

In the meantime, readers can catch up with the light novels through Yen Press to get a head start on the story before the anime arrives. The fusion of virtual and real worlds has never looked more dangerous, and the Ashihara twins are about to find out just how high the stakes can become when the game refuses to stay inside the screen. The countdown has begun, and the lines between reality and fantasy are about to blur in the most terrifying way possible.

About The Author:
GBest
Member Since 9/11/2017
Anime watcher and manga enjoyer. Reader of light novels if I really enjoy a series. Not too picky. If not doing that then I am probably playing video games or working out. I like chocolate milk.
DOROHEDORO Season 2 Drops Creditless Opening And Ending Sequences Ahead Of April Premiere
Related:

DOROHEDORO Season 2 Drops Creditless Opening And Ending Sequences Ahead Of April Premiere
JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Adds Hiroki Tōchi, Nana Mizuki, And Yukihiro Nozuyama To Cast For Extended Episode
Recommended For You:

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Adds Hiroki Tōchi, Nana Mizuki, And Yukihiro Nozuyama To Cast For Extended Episode

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder