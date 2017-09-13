Did You Catch All The DARK SOULS References In This MIISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID Clip

Adapted from the manga by Coolkyoushinja, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon), is a mythical slice-of-life comedy about a hard working office lady living with a dragon girl. In this short clip we get to see one of the characters named Fafnir struggle in this new game that is very similar to Dark Souls. He watches his friend beat it with ease, and so he tries to do the same, except he has a little bit of difficulty while doing it. By the end of it he is definitley hooked.



Here is the short clip followed by the trailer for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid for your viewing pleasure!

Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who spends whose life can be described as "mundane", "humdrum", or simply boring. She lives alone in her small apartment and every day is pretty much the same as the last, but when she saves the life of a female dragon everything changes. Tooru appears in front of Kobayashi's apartment determined to repay her debt of gratitude. The proud dragon who looks down on humans (even though she can transform into a humanoid form complete with horns and a tail), and so she arbitrarily decides to become Kpbayashi's live-in maid. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi's normal life is about to go off the deep end!

Miss Kobayashis Dragon Maid Synopsis: