DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI: Confession Gets A New English Dub Trailer
Shout Factory has released a new English-dubbed trailer and seven companion English-dubbed clips for the third film in the Digimon Adventure tri. saga in Confession on its official YouTube channel.
Just before its release to home video and digital distribution on December 5th, Digimon Adventure Tri: Confession has gotten an English Dub trailer! Hit the jump to watch it now!
The synopsis that Shout Factory gives for the third Digimon Adventure Tri film us is:
Tai and his friends are haunted by the infection that resulted Meicoomon destroying Leomon. What could have caused it? When did it occur? Now, all of the Digimon are quarantined, in hopes that answers can be found and the infection can be stopped. Unfortunately, one of the quarantined Digimon is already showing symptoms.
Here is the official trailer of Digimon Adventure Tri: Confession, followed by a clip from the film for your viewing pleasure!
