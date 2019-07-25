Disney May Have Stolen The Idea For THE LION KING From An Old Anime Series By The Name Of KIMBA THE WHITE LION
Disney released The Lion King in 1994 and the film instantly became an animated classic. It tells the tale of a lion cub's journey to becoming king, a key aspect of course being "the circle of life." Interestingly, all of these things were done thirty years earlier in an anime series named Kimba the White Lion.
Many believe that Disney blatantly ripped off an anime series from the 1960s when putting together 1994's The Lion King. This controversy has now resurfaced on account of the new remake.
Osamu Tezuka's Kimba the White Lion was a Japanese animated series which aired in the 1960s. It is so similar to The Lion King that there are many who avidly believe that Disney blatantly stole the idea for the 1994 animated film from it. This controversy has re-emerged on account of Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King arriving in theatres (via Toonado).
Many have taken to social media and forums to spread the word and seemingly get Disney to release some kind of apology or statement in regards to the controversy. Previously, Disney stated that they hadn't heard of Kimba the White Lion but people simply won't have. The similarities are simply too overt.
Below you can check out a viral side-by-side comparison which points of the similarities between the two animated properties. Take a look:
