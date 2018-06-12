DORORO Anime Shares Its Second Promotional Video, Key Visual And More Cast

The official Twin Engine YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute trailer for the upcoming supernatural historical anime series Dororo. The video shows new footage of the series, action scenes with sword fights, gives a couple of story details away, lists the staff/cast behind the project and shares the release date.



Dororo will air on January 7, 2019 in TOKYO MX and BS11. Amazon Prime Video will get the series one day before. The additional cast consists of Naoya Uchida, Shouya Chiba, Akio Otsuka and Chie Nakamura. The previous anime series aired from April 6, 1969 to September 28, 1969 and has 26 episodes in total. Mushi Productions animated it.



Cast

Hiroki Suzuki as Hyakkimaru

Rio Suzuki as Dororo

Mutsumi Sasaki as Biwamaru

Mugihito is Narrating



Staff

Director - Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Original Character Design - Hiroyuki Asada



The manga series that started this franchise is written by Osamu Tezuka and was published by Shogakukan / Akita Shoten from August 1967 to July 1968 and has 4 volumes. The Weekly Shonen Sunday and Bokeno featured this manga.









A samurai lord has bartered away his newborn son's organs to forty-eight demons in exchange for dominance on the battlefield. Yet, the abandoned infant survives thanks to a medicine man who equips him with primitive prosthetics—lethal ones with which the wronged son will use to hunt down the multitude of demons to reclaim his body one piece at a time, before confronting his father. On his journeys the young hero encounters an orphan who claims to be the greatest thief in Japan.