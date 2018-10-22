DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL English Dub Is Now On A Week Delay From The Sub

The official Funimation Twitter account has announced that the action sci-fi anime series, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, will now be streaming with a one week delay from the subtitled episode. The series was releasing its dubbed episode on the same day the subtitled came out.



Funimation states they are working on improving the methods of gathering materials from the Japanese creators. The company wants to proved quality dubs as quickly as it can. The next episode in the series, episode 4, will be out next week.



Jouji Furuta directs the sub version, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Ryou Andou is the episode director and Tomohiro Suzuki writes the script. The opening theme is Stereo to Monologue by Kirisame Undertaker and the ending theme is Buntline Special by VickeBlanka.



The series has been airing since September 30, 2018 with a total of 13 episodes for the first season, airing every Sunday, the show is produced by Lantis and licensed in English by Funimation. Sunrise is the studio animating it. The manga of the same name has been publishing since October 1, 2018 and is serialized by Tonari no Young Jump.