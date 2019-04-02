DR. STONE Anime Series Shares New Line Art Character Designs

The upcoming anime adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki's adventure manga series, Dr.STONE , has shared some of its line art designs. Here are the full pictures and more on the series.

The official website for the anime adaptation of authors Riichirou Inagaki and Boichi's action adventure manga series, Dr. Stone, has shared some of the first line art character designs. Here are the the four main characters of the show as well as their voice actors, followed by their first rough sketches.

Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku















Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki















Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa











Yuichi nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio













The anime series has an April 2019 release date with no specific month shared yet. The manga series that inspired this anime has been published in the Jump Comics imprint since March 6, 2017 and has 7 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the official English translation and 3 volumes in sale.



The cast and staff for the anime has been kept tight. The only cast that has been revealed are the actors that we mentioned above, attached with their character line art. The staff for the project is tight-lipped as well, we only know the studio TMS Entertainment is handling the animation and Boichi is providing the original character design.

