DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Is Now Available For Purchase On YouTube

For those who have yet to watch Dragon Ball Super: Broly, worry not because the movie is now streaming on YouTube, but for a fee, of course.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is probably the most successful movie in the entire Dragon Ball franchise at this point after amassing over $100 million at the box office worldwide. We’ve never seen anything like it, and may never again.

Now, the movie is currently available on home video and so far, it's doing great. However, things could get a lot better than it is now because Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now streaming on YouTube.

Yes, that’s right folks. If you’re the type of person who spends hours upon hours on YouTube, then we suggest taking the time out to stream this wonderful movie because it's excitement from start to finish.

For those who are interested, renting price starts at $3.99, while purchasing price begins at a decent $14.99. Bear in mind that both the English dub and the original Japanese voiceovers are available on YouTube.

FUNimation is the studio behind the film, but fans will likely never forget that since they were marred in controversy a while back. You see, some fans claimed the home copy had a green tint, something the theatrical release did not have at all.

The studio rubbished the claims, but fans stuck to their guns nonetheless.



The English dub can be found here, while the Japanese original dub is located at this spot.