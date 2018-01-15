DRAGON BALL Cast And Hundreds Of Fans Turn Out For Hiromi Tsuru's Funeral
A private funeral for friends and family was held on January 13 for legendary voice actress Hiromi Tsuru who tragically passed away last November due to aortic dissection. Following the funeral, a public owakare-kai (memorial service) was held which was attended by several longtime Dragon Ball voice actors and over 400 fans. At the memorial service, a large portrait of Tsuru was placed among 4,000 flowers, three replica Dragon Balls (the 2 and 5-star Dragon Balls Bulma already had before first meeting Goku and the 3-star Dragon Ball Goku had from Grandpa Gohan), and photos of the other beloved characters she voiced including Anpanman.
Last November, the sudden passing of Bulma seiyū Hiromi Tsuru shocked the Dragon Ball fandom and anime community as a whole. Last weekend, her friends and family said goodbye.
Goku seiyu Masako Nozawa gave an exceptionally emotional speech, stating, "The seven Dragon Balls are here and are said to be able to do anything, right? But it was useless this time, I'm sorry. I still don't know what happened, and I wish I could have asked her 'what's wrong?' But it seems Hiromi, without bothering anyone, has gone on to a world where we can't follow. But, there are many friends there. I don't want to say this but, Hiromi, please watch over our world. Goodbye."
