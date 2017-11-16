Bulma's Voice Actress, Hiromi Tsuru Passes Away at 57

Hiromi Tsuru, known as voice actress for Bulma from Dragon Ball Z, has passed away in her car on November 16, 2017. Investigations have not yet identified the cause of death.

Hiromi Tsuru was found fastened in the driver's seat of her car unconscious this Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. the car was found with its hazard lights activated in Shuto Expressway's Inner Circular Route, located in Tokyo's Chuuou ward. Rushed to the hospital, she was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival. It is suspected that her death was caused by illness, as there were no signs of an accident or visible injuries.



Hiromi Tsuru was well known for voicing popular characters such as Bulma from Dragon Ball Z, Naomi Hunter in the Metal Girl Solid Series, Julia Chang in theTekken series, Anna in Bravely Second: End Layer, and Meryl Strife in Trigun. She has also voiced Ukyo Kuonji from Ranma 1/2, and Mikami from Ghost Sweeper Mikami.







