DR.STONE: New Teaser Video Released For The Second Season Of The Hit Anime

A brand new teaser video for the highly anticipated second season of Dr. Stone has been released! With the new season coming next year, hit the jump to take a look at the brand new footage and action!

Since its premiere in 2017, Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's shonen series, Dr.Stone, has become part of the shonen resurgence that includes such hit series as My Hero Academia, Fire Force and Black Clover. The series published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and has released a total of 15 volumes so far.

The massive success of the series has even had an anime greenlit that, as of now, has released one complete season, after premiering back in 2019. The show was such a hit; there was even an English dub that made its way onto the lineup of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.

While the series has been praised so profoundly and the manga continues to impress, many fans have been left to ponder just how long it will be before the news seasons premieres. Well, after a recent update, that answer was given!

The series announced its return, with season 2, would be coming next year and would feature the long-awaited Stone Wars arc. Now, a new teaser for the season has officially been released!

Mostly consisting of promotional text, the snippets of new footage revealed that the characters would be facing winter; however, things look to be heating up as a new threat opposes Senku and his friends. Make sure to check out the teaser below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!



Dr.Stone season 2 is coming on January 2021!