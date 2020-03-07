DR.STONE: The Highly Anticipated Second Season Is Coming Next Year

Since the end of the first season, fans of Dr.Stone have been patiently waiting for an update on when new episodes will release. Now, it looks like the answer has finally been given. Hit the jump for more!

When Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki launched the manga series, Dr. Stone, in 2917, no one expected that the series would have shot as high as it has in popularity. The manga was initially released in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, where it continues to release new chapters and also the first 15 compiled volumes.

The series tells the story of Taiju and his incredibly intelligent friend Senku. When the world is turned to stone, it's up to Senku to use his intellect to kickstart the growth of mankind by reawakening society and working from sticks and stone to houses and inevitably, space and the modern way of living.

The series was such a huge hit; an anime was greenlit and released in 2019. The show was just as much of a success as the mang and, following the conclusion of the first season, many fans have been left wondering when the following season would be coming.

Well, the wait finally has a finish line in sight. With a premiere window in sight, Dr. Stone season 2 is set to come crashing into TV screens sometime next year. While not much else has been revealed, fans can expect to enter the long-anticipated "Stone Wars" arc. Make sure to stay tuned for updates and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!



Dr. Stone returns in January 2021!