DUEL MASTERS! Anime Franchise Announces New Series

Studio Hibari's action comedy shonen anime series, Duel Masters , has announced the development of a new series and also revealed its release date. Here is more.

uploaded a new 1.03-minute promotional video announcing a new series in the Duel Masters! franchise. The new series is titled Duel Masters!! and will launch in April. The channel has a video with footage from the new series but can not be played in this region. This new series will be focused on the Choten arc and will have Joe as the main character.



The original anime series aired from October 21, 2002 to April 4, 2003 and has 26 episodes. Hasbro has the North American license and Studio Hibari animated the project. The current anime series Duel Masters! has been airing since April 1, 2008 and is animated by studio Ascension, it airs every Sunday.



Duel Masters! introduced Joe, the son of The official Corocoro YouTube channel hasannouncing a new series in the Duel Masters! franchise. The new series is titled Duel Masters!! and will launch in April. The channel has a video with footage from the new series but can not be played in this region. This new series will be focused on the Choten arc and will have Joe as the main character.The original anime series aired from October 21, 2002 to April 4, 2003 and has 26 episodes. Hasbro has the North American license and Studio Hibari animated the project. The current anime series Duel Masters! has been airing since April 1, 2008 and is animated by studio Ascension, it airs every Sunday.Duel Masters! introduced Joe, the son of

Katta Kirifuda,

as the main character. The story has the Creature World loose control and starts to break down. Decky, a talking deck case, arrives in the human world and looks for the Duel Master, enter Joe and now we have a story.