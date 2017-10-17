Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" Manga Has Printed And Sold Over 430 Million Copies Worldwide
The fantasy action series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since its 34th issue of 1997. The second longest series in the magazine (the longest record holder is Osamu Akimoto's Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kouen-mae Hashutsujo) attained a Guinness World Record title for "having the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author" in June 2015.
Eiichiro Oda's internationally popular manga series One Piece has printed and sold over 430 million copies worldwide (Japan: 360 million, foreign: 70 million) since 1997. Hit the jump for the full details!
Here is what editor of the magazine Hiroyuki Nakano had to say about the news.
"I am convinced that this number of 430 million will be surpassed by 500 million, the current prize money for Luffy, and that the day to report the news will come in near future."
Here is an official tweet from the conference announcing the amazing news for the manga series.
Here is a look at the first cover and the latest cover from the series.
