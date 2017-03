Endride: Part One Coming Soon To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD

In Endride, Shun Asanaga is a 15 year old boy who is transported to Endora after touching a relic that he found from his father. Once there, he beging his journey to find answers to all the questions that he has. Despite being inexperienced it turns out he is a great fighter with the relic that turns out to be a sword.Endridge Part One is scheduled to release on May 30th, 2017 and can be pre-ordered through FUNimation. Check out the preview trailer and let us know what you think in the comment section below! Not a member? Join our community here