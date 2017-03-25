Endride: Part One Coming Soon To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD

Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

FUNimation announced their latest home video release with Endride: Part One. Hit the jump, check out the details and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/25/2017
In Endride, Shun Asanaga is a 15 year old boy who is transported to Endora after touching a relic that he found from his father. Once there, he beging his journey to find answers to all the questions that he has. Despite being inexperienced it turns out he is a great fighter with the relic that turns out to be a sword.

Endridge Part One is scheduled to release on May 30th, 2017 and can be pre-ordered through FUNimation. Check out the preview trailer and let us know what you think in the comment section below! Not a member? Join our community here!



About Endride Part One:

When a crystal warps Shun Asanaga into a world deep beneath Earth's surface, he confronts the moody Prince Emilio who is hellbent on killing the king. Just when the two seem perfectly at odds, Shun discovers an incredible power and winds up on a dangerous journey with a ragtag team of rebels. Seeking a portal between worlds, will the prince finally get his revenge, and will Shun find a way home?
