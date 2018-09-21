ENDRO~! Anime Series Gets A Fourth Character In Meiza Endust
KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE has uploaded a new YouTube video that highlights the fourth character to join Endro~!, Meiza Endust, aka Mei.
Studio Gokumi's slice of life magic fantasy anime, Endro~!, has released a new video showcasing the series' fourth character to join. Meiza Endust joins the other girls.
Mei is described as expressionless but secretly thinks bad things, she does not want people to know what is going on in her head.
Kaori is directing the series, Akashima Takashi performs the series composition, character draft is up to Nori and character design is up to Haruko Iizuka.
The anime series will premiere on January 2019 and is produced by Egg Firm. The manga series is serialized by Comic Fire.
The voice cast is the following:
Hikaru Akao as Youusha
Natsukawa as Seira
Ozawa Aki as Fai
Inori Minase as Mei
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]