ENDRO~! Anime Series Gets A Fourth Character In Meiza Endust

KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE has uploaded a new YouTube video that highlights the fourth character to join Endro~!, Meiza Endust, aka Mei.



Mei is described as expressionless but secretly thinks bad things, she does not want people to know what is going on in her head.



Kaori is directing the series, Akashima Takashi performs the series composition, character draft is up to Nori and c

haracter design is up to Haruko Iizuka.



The anime series will premiere on January 2019 and is produced by Egg Firm. The manga series is serialized by Comic Fire.



The voice cast is the following:



Hikaru Akao as Youusha

Natsukawa as Seira

Ozawa Aki as Fai

Inori Minase as Mei