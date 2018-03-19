Fan-Favorite Viking Epic VINLAND SAGA To Receive First TV Anime Adaptation
Vinland Saga is a historic shonen manga that rivals Berserk for its bloody brutality. That's why the news that it's receiving its first TV anime adaptation from Wit Studio (the makers of Attack on Titan) has anime fans buzzing.
Manga author Makoto Yukimura's award-winning Vinland Saga will receive its first TV anime adaptation from Studio Wit after launching in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2005.
The ongoing manga series has released 20 collected volumes to date. The series is released in English by Kodnasha Comics USA.
One interesting thing revealed at this earlier stage is the fact that the series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime in both Japan and overseas. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for further updates.
Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings' greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd's band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.
