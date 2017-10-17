FATE/STAY NIGHT [Heavens Feel] Anime Movie Crushes Japan's Weekend Box Office With 413 Million Yen
Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] THE MOVIE I. presage flower, is the first chapter of the trilogy anime film adaptation based on the visual novel Fate/stay night featuring Sakura Matou. It opened in 128 theaters across Japan on October 14 and dominated its first weekend of sales. Distributor Aniplex confirmed on Monday that the Ufotable-animated film earned a massive 413,030,840 yen (about 3.68 million US dollars) on 247,509 admissions in its first weekend, becoming the top-grossing film of the week.
Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] THE MOVIE I. presage flower, opened in 128 theaters across Japan on October 14. It had a huge first weekend and crushed the box office! Hit the jump for more details!
The film's first weekend gross passed up the previous big hit Love Live! The School Idol Movie, which opened in 121 theaters in June 2015 with 400,235,800 yen. And its per-screen average of 3,226,802 yen was six times more than that of War for the Planet of the Apes in second place, also opened in 374 theaters this weekend. In addition it had very good reviews, it ranked No.1 both in Pia (92.2 rating) and Filmarks (4.16 rating)' first day satisfaction rankings.
Here is an official tweet with the movie poster followed by a trailer for the film down below for your viewing pleasure!
Fate/Stay Night [Heavens Feel] Synopsis: The boy wished to protect the girl. That was his thought. 10 years after the Holy Grail War—a battle waged by Masters and Servants over the wish-granting container, the Holy Grail—another war breaks out in Fuyuki City. Shirou Emiya—the adopted son of Kiritsugu Emiya, a participant of the previous Holy Grail War—resolves to fight, carrying out Kiritsugu’s dying wish.
There’s a young girl by Shirou’s side who’s in love with him—Sakura Matou. Every morning, she goes to Shirou’s house to make breakfast and dinner for him, bringing kindness into the life of a boy utterly alone in the world. But once the Holy Grail War starts, there’s a change in the air in Fuyuki City. Murders abound across the city, and the atmosphere grows ominous. Shirou decides to shelter Sakura in his home.
Along with Saber, the Servant he summons, Shirou allies himself with the magus Rin Tohsaka and takes part in the Holy Grail War.
What are your thoughts on the article? Have you already seen the film? Are you a fan of the franchise? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]